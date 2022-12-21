 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Volodymyr Zelenskyy could visit Joe Biden, US Congress today: Sources

Reuters
Dec 21, 2022 / 06:29 AM IST

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy could travel to Washington, meet U.S. President Joe Biden and visit Congress on Wednesday, sources familiar with the situation said, in what would be Zelenskiy's first known trip outside his country since Russia invaded in late February.

Biden was expected to meet Zelenskiy at the White House, a source said. The visit by the Ukrainian leader would coincide with Biden's intent to send the Kyiv government Patriot missiles, CNN reported, to protect it from heavy Russian bombardment.

Zelenskiy's spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Zelenskiy last left Ukraine for the Munich Security Conference on Feb. 19, according to his official schedule.

The trip abroad 10 months into the war was expected to include a visit to lawmakers at the U.S. Capitol, a source familiar with the planning said on Tuesday. The trip has not been confirmed and security concerns could force a change in plans, the source said.

Punchbowl News, citing sources familiar with the matter, first reported Zelenskiy's potential visit.

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the reported visit by Zelenskiy.