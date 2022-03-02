English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 6 days 15 sessions. Prices increasing soon Rs.1499/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    Assembly Elections
    Assembly Elections
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Volodymyr Zelensky says Russia wants to 'erase' Ukraine

    In a video address, the Ukrainian leader said a missile strike on a target at the site of a Holocaust massacre shows that "for many people in Russia our Kyiv is completely foreign.

    AFP
    March 02, 2022 / 01:59 PM IST
    Russian President Vladimir Putin (left) and his Ukranian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy (right).

    Russian President Vladimir Putin (left) and his Ukranian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy (right).


    Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday accused Russia, which has launched an invasion of his country, of seeking to "erase" Ukrainians, their country and their history.

    In a video address, the Ukrainian leader said a missile strike on a target at the site of a Holocaust massacre shows that "for many people in Russia our Kyiv is completely foreign."

    The attack on Tuesday night damaged Kyiv's main television mast, which was built at Babi Yar, the site of World War II's biggest slaughter of Kyiv Jews and a place of memorial and pilgrimage.

    Five people were killed in the strike itself, according to Ukrainian authorities, and for Zelensky the symbolism of the location underlined the Russian threat to Ukrainian identity.

    KyivUkraine | AFP | Wednesday 3/2/2022 - 13:48 UTC+5 | 312 words

    Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday accused Russia, which has launched an invasion of his country, of seeking to "erase" Ukrainians, their country and their history.

    Close

    Related stories

    In a video address, the Ukrainian leader said a missile strike on a target at the site of a Holocaust massacre shows that "for many people in Russia our Kyiv is completely foreign."

    The attack on Tuesday night damaged Kyiv's main television mast, which was built at Babi Yar, the site of World War II's biggest slaughter of Kyiv Jews and a place of memorial and pilgrimage.

    Five people were killed in the strike itself, according to Ukrainian authorities, and for Zelensky the symbolism of the location underlined the Russian threat to Ukrainian identity.

    "They know nothing about our capital. About our history. But they have an order to erase our history. Erase our country. Erase us all," he said of President Vladimir Putin's invasion force.

    The Ukrainian president complained that under Soviet rule, authorities had built the TV tower and a sports complex on a "special part of Europe, a place of prayer, a place of remembrance".

    "Outbuildings. They built a park there. To erase the true history of Babi Yar... This is beyond humanity," he declared.

    "Such a missile strike shows that for many people in Russia our Kyiv is completely foreign. They know nothing about our capital. About our history," he said.

    "But they have an order to erase our history. Erase our country. Erase us all."

    And he urged Jewish people around the world to speak up.

    "I am now addressing all the Jews of the world. Don't you see what is happening? That is why it is very important that millions of Jews around the world not remain silent right now," he said.

    "Nazism is born in silence. So shout about killings of civilians. Shout about the murders of Ukrainians."
    AFP
    Tags: #Russia #Ukraine #World News
    first published: Mar 2, 2022 01:45 pm

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.