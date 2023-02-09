 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Volodymyr Zelenskiy says a victorious Ukraine will be part of EU

Feb 09, 2023 / 04:50 PM IST

"We are moving closer to the European Union. Ukraine will be a member of the European Union," he said in an address to the European Parliament in Brussels, describing his country as "a Ukraine that is winning."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday that he believed his country would join the European Union after emerging victorious from its war with Russia.

Ukraine became a candidate to join the EU last June but the process of joining the 27-nation bloc takes several years.

Zelenskiy said Kyiv and its European partners were defending themselves against what he cast as historic aggression from Russia.