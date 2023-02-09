English
    Volodymyr Zelenskiy says a victorious Ukraine will be part of EU

    "We are moving closer to the European Union. Ukraine will be a member of the European Union," he said in an address to the European Parliament in Brussels, describing his country as "a Ukraine that is winning."

    Reuters
    February 09, 2023 / 04:50 PM IST
    Volodymyr Zelenskiy

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday that he believed his country would join the European Union after emerging victorious from its war with Russia.

    Ukraine became a candidate to join the EU last June but the process of joining the 27-nation bloc takes several years.

    Zelenskiy said Kyiv and its European partners were defending themselves against what he cast as historic aggression from Russia.