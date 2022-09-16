English
    Volodymyr Zelenskiy alleges torture, war crimes evidence in recaptured northeast

    In an interview at his presidential office, he told Reuters an investigation was underway with international assistance and that there was evidence of Russian war crimes in those areas.

    Reuters
    September 16, 2022 / 08:44 PM IST
    As Zelenskyy looked on and sang the national anthem, the Ukrainian flag was raised in front of the burned-out city hall building in the largely devastated town, where apartment buildings are blackened by fire and pockmarked by artillery strikes. (Source: AP)

    President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday many Ukrainians were buried at various sites in the newly-recaptured northeast including whole families and people who were tortured, likening the aftermath to Russia's withdrawal from near Kyiv months ago.

