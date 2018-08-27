App
Last Updated : Aug 27, 2018 03:21 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Volkswagen's compliance monitor urges greater transparency

VW was ordered by the United States Department of Justice to deliver three annual reports examining the cause of pollution violations to Larry Thompson.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Volkswagen's external compliance monitor on Monday said he disagreed with some VW executives' use of privacy and attorney client privilege rights to withhold information about a $27 billion global emissions cheating scandal.

VW was ordered by the United States Department of Justice to deliver three annual reports examining the cause of pollution violations to Larry Thompson, a former deputy US attorney general.

Thompson was installed as Independent Compliance Auditor ICA) after U.S. authorities blew the whistle on Volkswagen's excessive diesel pollution on September 18, 2015.

"With respect to the VW Defendants' assertions of privilege and work product, the ICA has disagreed with some of the VW Defendants' assertions," Thompson's interim report, said on Monday.

"The VW Defendants have promised further improvements in their provision of information, and increased the frequency of discussions with the ICA regarding this topic."
First Published on Aug 27, 2018 03:16 pm

tags #United States #Volkswagen #World News

