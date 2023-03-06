 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Volkswagen's 2023 sales outlook blows past forecast, shares soar

Reuters
Mar 06, 2023 / 08:08 AM IST

The carmaker's outlook, which comes after preliminary 2022 results published last month, also foresees a strong recovery of vehicle deliveries to 9.5 million, an increase of more than 14% year-on-year.

Volkswagen said that it expects supply chain issues to ease and sales to rise to as much as 331 billion euros ($352 billion) in 2023, sending shares in Europe's top carmaker to their highest level in three and a half months.

"Our performance last year demonstrated the improved resilience of the Volkswagen Group amid a challenging global backdrop," Chief Financial Officer Arno Antlitz said.

"We expect the supply chain bottlenecks to gradually ease in the current year, allowing us to service the high order backlog."