you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jul 31, 2018 01:23 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Volkswagen to name company insider as COO: Source

Brandstaetter will take on the new job in addition to his existing responsibilities, the person told Reuters on Tuesday.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Volkswagen is set to name Ralf Brandstaetter, the procurement chief of its core VW brand, as its group Chief Operating Officer, a person familiar with the matter said.

His appointment comes as Volkswagen's new Chief Executive Herbert Diess undertakes the most far-reaching shake-up in the carmaker's history, seeking to unite a company whose feuding factions have often slowed reform.

German daily Bild first reported VW's plans to name Brandstaetter as COO.
First Published on Jul 31, 2018 01:20 pm

tags #Ralf Brandstaetter #Volkswagen #World News

