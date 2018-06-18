App
Last Updated : Jun 18, 2018 06:53 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Volkswagen to announce interim Audi leader on Monday: Source

Volkswagen Group will name later on Monday an interim leader for its premium Audi brand after the unit's Chief Executive Rupert Stadler was arrested, a person familiar with the matter said.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Volkswagen Group will name later on Monday an interim leader for its premium Audi brand after the unit's Chief Executive Rupert Stadler was arrested, a person familiar with the matter said.

"We need to find a solution for Audi's leadership for the time when he is not here," the source said.

"We will comment on this later," the person added.

Volkswagen declined to comment.

Munich prosecutors, who earlier this month widened their probe into Audi, said on Monday that Rupert Stadler was being held due to fears he might hinder their investigation into the emissions scandal.
First Published on Jun 18, 2018 06:47 pm

