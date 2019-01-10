App
Last Updated : Jan 10, 2019 04:00 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Volkswagen says sold record 6.24 million vehicles worldwide in 2018

"2018 was marked by significant uncertainty in some regions, especially in the second half," VW brand sales chief Juergen Stackmann said in a statement but he added that new products had helped offset that.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
German carmaker Volkswagen on Thursday said it had sold a record 6.24 million vehicles around the world last year, a 0.2 percent increase compared with 2017.

Volkswagen said sales growth in South America, the United States and Europe had compensated for a decline in sales in China and the negative effects of new WTLP emission standards.
#South America #United States #Volkswagen #World News

