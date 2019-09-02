App
Last Updated : Sep 02, 2019 12:41 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Volkswagen retains access to US public sector, gets second monitor at headquarters: Report

The German automaker admitted using illegal software to cheat US pollution tests in 2015, triggering a global backlash against diesel vehicles.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Volkswagen will not be excluded from public sector contracts in the United States but will instead install a second US monitor at its German headquarters, business daily Handelsblatt reported on September 2.

The German carmaker had been concerned that an Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) investigation into excess diesel emissions in hundreds of thousands of US vehicles might result in an exclusion, the paper said, citing company sources.

But an agreement had been reached with the EPA prequalifying Volkswagen for public sector contracts, in exchange for a three-year monitoring process that is due to begin this autumn, the paper said, citing company sources.

This was especially important for its MAN Energy Solutions subsidiary that produces big diesel engines, some of which are used by the US Navy, they said.

Since 2017, Volkswagen has been laying open legal violations around the test manipulations to an external compliance monitor, Larry Thompson, a former deputy US attorney general, and taking steps to changing compliance and conduct.

The second monitoring process, to be led by John Hanson of Artifice Forensic Financial Services, would be smaller in reach, less staff-intensive and less comprehensive than Thompson's, the paper said.

First Published on Sep 2, 2019 12:20 pm

tags #Companies #Volkswagen #world

