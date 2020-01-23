App
Last Updated : Jan 23, 2020 08:31 AM IST | Source: PTI

Volkswagen in Canada ordered to pay $150 mn over emissions scandal

The court accepted an agreement that the German automaker reached with the Canadian government, which in December filed a 60-count indictment against the company.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A court in Toronto on Wednesday ordered Volkswagen to pay a fine of Can$196.5 million (US$150 million) after the automaker pleaded guilty to violating environmental laws in the emissions cheating scandal.

The court accepted an agreement that the German automaker reached with the Canadian government, which in December filed a 60-count indictment against the company.

First Published on Jan 23, 2020 08:20 am

tags #Canada #emissions scandal #Volkswagen #World News

