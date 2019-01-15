App
Last Updated : Jan 15, 2019 07:20 PM IST

Volkswagen, Ford confirm alliance to build vans, commercial vehicles

The announcement came after more than six months of talks between the car giants which has also included discussions around autonomous and electrification technologies.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Volkswagen and Ford announced on Tuesday that the automakers had agreed to an alliance to jointly develop commercial vehicles and pickups starting in 2022 in a bid to reduce costs.

The announcement came after more than six months of talks between the car giants which has also included discussions around autonomous and electrification technologies.

The companies said they had agreed to "investigate collaboration on autonomous vehicles, mobility services and electric vehicles and have started to explore those opportunities.
