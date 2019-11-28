Volkswagen delivers over 100 Polo hatchbacks to Hilti

The deliveries have been made under Volkswagens Corporate fleet strategic initiative, which aims at expanding company's product offerings and venture into mobility solutions, it said.
European car maker Volkswagen, which is struggling to sell its vehicles in slow-down-hit domestic market, has delivered over 100 units of its hatchback Polo to engineering and services solutions provider Hilti, the company said.
The deliveries have been made under Volkswagens Corporate fleet strategic initiative, which aims at expanding company's product offerings and venture into mobility solutions, it said."Were delighted that our partners like Hilti trust in Volkswagen as a reliable mobility partner. It is a privilege to be catering to such a diverse set of customers with hatchback Volkswagen Polo," Steffen Knapp, director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars said.
First Published on Nov 28, 2019 08:21 am