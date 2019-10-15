App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Oct 15, 2019 03:24 PM IST | Source: PTI

Volkswagen delays decision on new Turkey factory over Syria conflict

While an announcement had been expected on a new factory worth up to 1.5 billion euros ($1.3 billion) and bringing 4,000 jobs, "the Volkswagen board has delayed the decision. We are carefully observing the present situation and view current developments with concern," the spokesman said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

German car giant Volkswagen has delayed a decision over whether to build a new factory in Turkey over Ankara's offensive on northeastern Syria, a spokesman said on Tuesday.

While an announcement had been expected on a new factory worth up to 1.5 billion euros ($1.3 billion) and bringing 4,000 jobs, "the Volkswagen board has delayed the decision. We are carefully observing the present situation and view current developments with concern," the spokesman said.

Beginning Wednesday, Turkish troops advanced into the zone controlled by Kurdish militias which had helped a Western-led coalition fight so-called Islamic State (IS) jihadists, but who Ankara accuses of terrorism.

Close

VW had "in recent months" decided to build a new factory to serve Eastern Europe in Turkey, rather than other candidate countries Romania or Bulgaria, business daily Handelsblatt reported.

related news

Some European Parliament members accused Turkey of offering VW public contracts and subsidies in breach of EU law.

EU member states have condemned Ankara's military intervention in Syria, with France and Germany saying Saturday they would stop weapons exports to Turkey.

Turkish-Kurdish conflict is particularly sensitive for Germany, where around one million Kurds form part of a population of roughly three million people with Turkish nationality or roots.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 15, 2019 03:10 pm

tags #Syria #Turkey #Volkswagen #World News

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.