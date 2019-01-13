App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jan 13, 2019 06:22 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Volkswagen could face recall of more cars over emissions

The Germany's Federal Motor Transport Authority (KBA) has opened an investigation into whether a software update for 1.2-litre engine cars, including the popular Polo, enabled them to cheat emissions tests.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Germany's Federal Motor Transport Authority (KBA) is considering recalling more Volkswagen cars due to its emissions, scandal, the Bild am Sonntag newspaper reported on January 13.

The KBA has opened an investigation into whether a software update for 1.2-litre engine cars, including the popular Polo, enabled them to cheat emissions tests, the newspaper said, without naming its sources.

The Bild am Sonntag said prosecutors were preparing charges against unnamed Volkswagen managers for suspected fraud, noting that the company had given assurances in 2016 that the 1.2 litre engines did not use illegal emissions cheating defeat devices.

VW has had to recall hundreds of thousands of cars around the world since it admitted in September 2015 to installing illegal software in diesel engines to cheat strict US anti-pollution tests.

related news

The KBA was considering forcing 30,000 affected cars in Germany off the road, although it was more likely just to order further remedial work, the newspaper said. There are 370,000 of the models under investigation in Europe in total.

Germany's Transport Ministry, which oversees the KBA, said it was aware of the allegations, but noted that the KBA's investigation was not yet concluded.

A Volkswagen spokesman said internal quality controls for diesel cars with 1.2 litre engines, model EA189, had revealed irregularities which were now being analysed.

He said Volkswagen had informed the authorities and the company was in continuous dialogue with them.
First Published on Jan 13, 2019 06:14 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Volkswagen #world

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.