Volkswagen contemplates shakeup; Matthias Mueller's future uncertain

Volkswagen Group says it is contemplating a management reshuffle that raises questions about CEO Matthias Mueller's future with the company.
The company said today that it "considers a further development of the management structure of the group" and that "this could include a change in the position of the chairman of the board of management," the German term for CEO.
The statement said board of directors head Hans Dieter Poetsch was in discussions with top managers about how their responsibilities are divided.