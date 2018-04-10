App
Apr 10, 2018 06:22 PM IST | Source: PTI

Volkswagen contemplates shakeup; Matthias Mueller's future uncertain

The company said today that it "considers a further development of the management structure of the group" and that "this could include a change in the position of the chairman of the board of management," the German term for CEO.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Volkswagen Group says it is contemplating a management reshuffle that raises questions about CEO Matthias Mueller's future with the company.

The company said today that it "considers a further development of the management structure of the group" and that "this could include a change in the position of the chairman of the board of management," the German term for CEO.

The statement said board of directors head Hans Dieter Poetsch was in discussions with top managers about how their responsibilities are divided.

It said the result of the talks was "currently open" and that Mueller "showed his willingness to contribute" to the changes. Mueller took over suddenly in 2015 when predecessor Martin Winterkorn fell victim to the company's scandal over cars rigged to cheat on diesel emissions tests.

