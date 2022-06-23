Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess questions whether Apple plans to produce cars

Representative Image | Source: Reuters

Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess said on Wednesday he was not sure Apple planned to produce cars but that the California-based company certainly wanted to provide software for cockpits.

"I'm not sure if Apple will actually bring cars to the market in the end. It would be a big effort," Diess said at the start of the hub.berlin technology conference in Berlin, adding he was certain Apple wants to enter the car cockpit market with software.