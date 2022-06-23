English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Adequate protein intake can help working professionals lead a healthy working life. Join the talk.
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess questions whether Apple plans to produce cars

    "I'm not sure if Apple will actually bring cars to the market in the end. It would be a big effort," Diess said at the start of the hub.berlin technology conference in Berlin, adding he was certain Apple wants to enter the car cockpit market with software.

    Reuters
    June 23, 2022 / 07:41 AM IST
    Representative Image | Source: Reuters

    Representative Image | Source: Reuters


    Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess said on Wednesday he was not sure Apple planned to produce cars but that the California-based company certainly wanted to provide software for cockpits.

    "I'm not sure if Apple will actually bring cars to the market in the end. It would be a big effort," Diess said at the start of the hub.berlin technology conference in Berlin, adding he was certain Apple wants to enter the car cockpit market with software.

    Reuters
    Tags: #Apple #cars #Herbert Diess #Volkswagen #World News
    first published: Jun 23, 2022 07:41 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.