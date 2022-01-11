MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Finity
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Register Now! Should financial literacy be introduced at the school & college level? Register now for this engaging webinar on 11th January, 2022 @4 pm
you are here: HomeNewsWorld

Volkswagen aims to double electric car sales in China this year after missing targets

The ID series, which Volkswagen produces at its Chinese joint ventures with SAIC Motor and FAW Group, is the backbone of its EV ambitions in China, the world’s largest auto market.

Reuters
January 11, 2022 / 12:35 PM IST
Representative Image | Source: Reuters

Representative Image | Source: Reuters

Volkswagen AG said it would likely double sales of its ID battery electric vehicles in China this year and aims to do even better but the automaker could be hamstrung by a shortage of semiconductors.

The ID series, which Volkswagen produces at its Chinese joint ventures with SAIC Motor and FAW Group, is the backbone of its EV ambitions in China, the world’s largest auto market.

The German automaker sold 70,625 of its ID electric vehicles in China last year, missing its goal of selling 80,000 to 100,000 cars, with production also affected by regional COVID-19 outbreaks in addition to chip-related issues.

Volkswagen’s China chief Stephan Wollenstein told a briefing in Beijing that the automaker would still like to double its original plan but that goal "is not currently secured by the semiconductor supplies that we currently see."

He added, however that he was "pretty positive that we will see a doubling of actual sales."

Close

Related stories

Volkswagen Group, which alongside its own brand owns other marques such as Audi, Lamborghini and Porsche, sold 3.3 million cars in China last year, down 14%, Wollenstein said.

The company aims to boost that number by around 15% or roughly 500,000 units this year, though he said this also depended on the chip supply situation.

The shortage of chips, used in everything from brake sensors to power steering to entertainment systems, has led automakers around the world to cut or suspend production, pushing up both new and used vehicle prices amid robust demand from consumers.

While China’s EV market is seeing very strong growth, most foreign automakers have lagged their Chinese counterparts in designing smart cars that appeal.

The market is now dominated by Chinese brands, led by BYD and Wuling – part of the GM group but a local marque. While Tesla ranks as No.3, it is the only foreign brand among the top 10.

You don't see Volkswagen. Players like Volkswagen, GM and Toyota have fallen far behind in China's smart EV race, said Bill Russo, head of consultancy Automobility in Shanghai.

Some 15% of all passenger cars purchased in China last year through November were either battery electric cars or plug-in electric hybrids, according to Russo. In November alone, electric car sales accounted for 21% of China's overall passenger car sales.
Reuters
Tags: #Auto #China #electric car #sales #Volkswagen #World News
first published: Jan 11, 2022 12:37 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Missed the tax return-filing deadline? File your return before March 31

Simply Save | Missed the tax return-filing deadline? File your return before March 31

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.