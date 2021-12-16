MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Masters Of Change
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Markets League - 4 Days Live Hedge Trading Virtual Conference @ just Rs. 600/- brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsWorld

Volkswagen 2021 sales to be just below 9 million vehicles

The carmaker is preparing for an exacerbation of the current chips shortage which could last until at least the beginning of 2023, Manager Magazin said, adding that the company could sell around 8 million cars next year in the worst-case scenario.

Reuters
December 16, 2021 / 12:07 PM IST
Representative Image | Source: Reuters

Representative Image | Source: Reuters

Volkswagen sales are expected to reach just below 9 million vehicles this year as semiconductor bottlenecks weigh on production, Manager Magazin reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The carmaker is preparing for an exacerbation of the current chips shortage which could last until at least the beginning of 2023, Manager Magazin said, adding that the company could sell around 8 million cars next year in the worst-case scenario.

Even the situation improves, Volkswagen sales next year will probably be a little below 2021 figures, the magazine added.
Reuters
Tags: #Auto #vehicles #Volkswagen #World News
first published: Dec 16, 2021 12:07 pm

Must Listen

ESG as a strategic lever to create long-term sustainable value

ESG as a strategic lever to create long-term sustainable value

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.