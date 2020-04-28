App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Apr 28, 2020 12:35 PM IST | Source: Reuters

VodafoneZiggo launches 5G coverage in the Netherlands

VodafoneZiggo, a joint venture of Vodafone and U.S. based cable firm Liberty Global, said it would expand 5G coverage to the whole of the Netherlands by July, using its current frequencies.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Dutch telecom provider VodafoneZiggo will make 5G services available in large parts of the Netherlands on Tuesday, making it the first carrier to offer the technology in the country.

VodafoneZiggo, a joint venture of Vodafone and U.S. based cable firm Liberty Global, said it would expand 5G coverage to the whole of the Netherlands by July, using its current frequencies.

The Dutch government is expected to start an auction for new airwave ranges for 5G networks by June 30, in which the three major Dutch telecom network operating companies - KPN, VodafoneZiggo and T-Mobile - are likely to participate.

Close
Also read: Flipkart infuses $90 million more into marketplace, PhonePe: Report

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on Apr 28, 2020 12:35 pm

tags #5G #Netherlands #Vodafone #VodafoneZiggo #World News

most popular

Why Facebook picked Reliance Jio for alliance in India

Why Facebook picked Reliance Jio for alliance in India

M-cap of top 5 firms is now equal to 20% of S&P 500; here's why its a bad sign

M-cap of top 5 firms is now equal to 20% of S&P 500; here's why its a bad sign

Coronavirus crisis | All you need to know about hotspots, and the Red, Orange and Green zones

Coronavirus crisis | All you need to know about hotspots, and the Red, Orange and Green zones

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.