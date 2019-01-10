App
Last Updated : Jan 10, 2019 04:10 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Vodafone plans to cut up to 1,200 jobs from its Spanish business

The telephone company said in November it planned to reduce its costs in Spain and Italy to respond to challenging business conditions.

Vodafone plans to cut up to 1,200 jobs from its Spanish business, the company said on Thursday, though it declined to give further details ahead of talks with labour representatives expected to begin at the end of the month.

The telephone company said in November it planned to reduce its costs in Spain and Italy to respond to challenging business conditions.
First Published on Jan 10, 2019 04:06 pm

