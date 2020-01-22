Vodafone Group exits Facebook-led Libra currency group

The association has seen an exodus of its backers including financial companies Paypal Holdings Inc and Mastercard Inc amid regulatory scrutiny.
Britain's Vodafone Group PLC has left the entity that manages the Facebook Inc led effort to launch Libra, a global digital currency, Libra Association said.
Facebook announced in June last year a plan to launch the digital currency in partnership with other members of the association, but the project quickly ran into trouble with sceptical regulators around the world.
"We will continue to monitor the development of the Libra Association and do not rule out the possibility of future co-operation," a Vodafone spokesman said in a statement.
First Published on Jan 22, 2020 08:35 am