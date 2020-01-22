App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jan 22, 2020 08:59 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Vodafone Group exits Facebook-led Libra currency group

The association has seen an exodus of its backers including financial companies Paypal Holdings Inc and Mastercard Inc amid regulatory scrutiny.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Britain's Vodafone Group PLC has left the entity that manages the Facebook Inc led effort to launch Libra, a global digital currency, Libra Association said.

The association has seen an exodus of its backers including financial companies Paypal Holdings Inc and Mastercard Inc amid regulatory scrutiny.

Facebook announced in June last year a plan to launch the digital currency in partnership with other members of the association, but the project quickly ran into trouble with sceptical regulators around the world.

"We will continue to monitor the development of the Libra Association and do not rule out the possibility of future co-operation," a Vodafone spokesman said in a statement.

First Published on Jan 22, 2020 08:35 am

tags #Facebook #libra currency group #Vodafone Group #World News

