    Vodafone CEO Nick Read to step down

    Nick Read will be replaced on an interim basis by Vodafone's chief financial officer Margherita Della Valle.

    Reuters
    December 05, 2022 / 01:25 PM IST
    Nick Read, Chief Executive Officer of Vodafone, gestures as he speaks during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain February 25, 2019. REUTERS/Sergio Perez - RC16C9BDCD50

    Vodafone chief executive Nick Read is stepping down as chief executive of the group after four years in the top job, the telecoms group said Monday in a surprise announcement.

    He will leave his role at the end of December following more than 20 years at the group, a statement said.

    Read will be replaced on an interim basis by Vodafone's chief financial officer Margherita Della Valle.

    It comes after Vodafone recently announced flat earnings for its first half and follows a heavy drop to its share price this year.

    "I agreed with the board that now is the right moment to hand over to a new leader who can build on Vodafone's strengths and capture the significant opportunities ahead," Read said in the statement.
    Reuters
    first published: Dec 5, 2022 12:56 pm