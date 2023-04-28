 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsWorld

Vodafone appoints Della Valle as permanent CEO with 'change mission'

Reuters
Apr 28, 2023 / 07:03 AM IST

The company, which spans Europe and Africa, said it had conducted a rigorous internal and external search before choosing the insider who has been chief financial officer since 2018.

Vodafone appoints Della Valle as permanent CEO with 'change mission'

Vodafone appointed interim chief executive officer Margherita Della Valle to the role on Thursday, saying she impressed the company's board with her "pace and decisiveness to begin the necessary transformation" of the mobile operator.

The company, which spans Europe and Africa, said it had conducted a rigorous internal and external search before choosing the insider who has been chief financial officer since 2018.

She stepped into the top role on an interim basis after Nick Read abruptly left in December, when he agreed with the board that it was the right moment for a new leader.

"To realise our potential Vodafone needs to change," she said. "We know we can do better. My focus will be to improve the service for our customers, simplify our business and grow."