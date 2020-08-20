172@29@17@106!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|world|vladimir-putins-opponent-alexei-navalny-allegedly-poisoned-5732941.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch the Indian manufacturing diaspora on the global center stage and interact with industry stalwarts on 2nd and 3rd September. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Aug 20, 2020 12:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Vladimir Putin’s opponent Alexei Navalny allegedly poisoned

Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny is a lawyer and anti-corruption activist and has served several stints in jail in recent years for organising protests against Russian President Vladimir Putin’s government.

Moneycontrol News
File image of Alexei Navalny (Reuters)
File image of Alexei Navalny (Reuters)

Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny is in a serious condition after suffering severe symptoms of what his spokeswoman said she believed was deliberate poisoning.

Navalny is unconscious, in intensive care and on an artificial lung ventilator, his spokeswoman, Kira Yarmysh, said on social media. "We assume that Alexei was poisoned with something mixed into his tea. It was the only thing that he drank in the morning. Doctors say the toxin was absorbed faster through the hot liquid. Alexei is now unconscious," Yarmysh said.

What happened?

Close

Navalny is a fierce critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin. He started feeling ill while returning to capital Moscow from Siberia’s Tomsk on August 19. His aircraft had made an emergency landing in Omsk so that he could be rushed to a hospital. Before boarding the flight, Navalny had drunk tea at a cafe at the Tomsk airport.

related news

The Interfax news agency has quoted the cafe's owners as saying that they were checking CCTV cameras to try and establish what had happened.

The Russian TASS news agency cited the head doctor at a hospital in Omsk confirming that Navalny had been admitted there and saying he was in a serious condition.

Yarmysh drew a parallel with an incident in 2019 in which Navalny suffered an acute allergic reaction that one doctor said could have resulted from poisoning with an unknown chemical. "Obviously the same has been done to him now," said Yarmysh.

She did not say who she believed may have poisoned Navalny, but said police had been called to the hospital.

Who is Navalny?

Navalny is a lawyer and anti-corruption activist and has served several stints in jail in recent years for organising protests against Putin’s government.

The 44-year-old has helped release investigations into what he has said are outrageous examples of official corruption.

Russia will be heading for regional elections in September. Navalny and his allies have been preparing for these polls and trying to get support for candidates they back.

In 2012 and 2014, the European Court of Human Rights had ruled that Russia's arresting and detention of Navalny were politically-motivated and violated his human rights.

(With inputs from Reuters)
First Published on Aug 20, 2020 12:37 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Russia #World News

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.