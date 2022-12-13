English
    Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping to hold talks by year-end

    Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin's spokesman, told the newspaper that the date and the agenda of the meeting are already known, but an official announcement will come later.

    Reuters
    December 13, 2022 / 11:36 AM IST
    Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping (Image: Sputnik: REUTERS/File)

    Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping will hold talks to discuss the events of 2022 in late December, the Russian business daily Vedomosti reported on Tuesday.

    The newspaper, citing an unnamed source close to the Russian presidential administration said that it is unlikely that the meeting will be face-to-face.

    "Details are being worked out," the source told Vedomosti.

    Russia has moved closer to China since sending its armed forces into Ukraine in February.
    Reuters
    Tags: #Vladimir Putin #World News #Xi Jinping
    first published: Dec 13, 2022 11:36 am