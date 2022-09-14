 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

"Vladimir Putin will fail, Europe will prevail", says EU chief

Reuters
Sep 14, 2022 / 01:54 PM IST

"This is about autocracy against democracy," Ursula von der Leyen, wearing blue and yellow - the colours of both Ukraine's and the EU flags - said in her annual address to the European Parliament.

Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The European Union's chief executive vowed on Wednesday resilience and resolve in facing consequences of Russia's war against Ukraine, which she said was also an assault on European economies and energy safety, as well as democratic values.

"This is about autocracy against democracy," Ursula von der Leyen, wearing blue and yellow - the colours of both Ukraine's and the EU flags - said in her annual address to the European Parliament.

"With the necessary courage and with the necessary solidarity, (Russian President Vladimir) Putin will fail and Ukraine and Europe will prevail."

Reuters
TAGS: #EU #Vladimir Putin #World News
first published: Sep 14, 2022 01:54 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.