"Vladimir Putin will fail, Europe will prevail", says EU chief

Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The European Union's chief executive vowed on Wednesday resilience and resolve in facing consequences of Russia's war against Ukraine, which she said was also an assault on European economies and energy safety, as well as democratic values.

"This is about autocracy against democracy," Ursula von der Leyen, wearing blue and yellow - the colours of both Ukraine's and the EU flags - said in her annual address to the European Parliament.

"With the necessary courage and with the necessary solidarity, (Russian President Vladimir) Putin will fail and Ukraine and Europe will prevail."