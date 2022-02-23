Vladimir Putin weighs his next move after recognising Ukraine rebels

Russian President Vladimir Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin has raised the stakes in the Ukraine standoff by recognising the independence of rebel regions in the country's east, and a key question now is whether he will stop at that or try to move deeper into Ukraine.

Putin signaled his readiness to up the ante in an hourlong address to the nation that cast Ukraine as an artificial construct, a US “puppet” that has “robbed” Russia of historical lands lost in the Soviet collapse. But at the same time, the Russian leader appeared to keep the door open for diplomacy if the West agrees to Moscow's security demands.

Russia wants the US and its allies to keep Ukraine and other ex-Soviet nations from joining NATO, halt weapons deployments there and roll back alliance forces in Eastern Europe — demands the West has dismissed as nonstarters.

On Tuesday, Putin offered a streamlined version of his top demands, saying that Ukraine should renounce its bid to join NATO, partially demilitarise and recognise Russia's sovereignty over Crimea, the Black Sea peninsula that Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014.