English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar:Decoding Credit Score with OneScore, the first of the series of Masterclasses aimed at explaining the credit score. Block your calendar on 23 Feb at 4.00 p.m. Register Now!
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Vladimir Putin weighs his next move after recognising Ukraine rebels

    Putin signaled his readiness to up the ante in an hourlong address to the nation that cast Ukraine as an artificial construct, a US “puppet” that has “robbed” Russia of historical lands lost in the Soviet collapse.

    PTI
    February 23, 2022 / 06:26 AM IST
    Russian President Vladimir Putin

    Russian President Vladimir Putin

    Russian President Vladimir Putin has raised the stakes in the Ukraine standoff by recognising the independence of rebel regions in the country's east, and a key question now is whether he will stop at that or try to move deeper into Ukraine.

    Putin signaled his readiness to up the ante in an hourlong address to the nation that cast Ukraine as an artificial construct, a US “puppet” that has “robbed” Russia of historical lands lost in the Soviet collapse. But at the same time, the Russian leader appeared to keep the door open for diplomacy if the West agrees to Moscow's security demands.

    Russia wants the US and its allies to keep Ukraine and other ex-Soviet nations from joining NATO, halt weapons deployments there and roll back alliance forces in Eastern Europe — demands the West has dismissed as nonstarters.

    On Tuesday, Putin offered a streamlined version of his top demands, saying that Ukraine should renounce its bid to join NATO, partially demilitarise and recognise Russia's sovereignty over Crimea, the Black Sea peninsula that Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014.
    PTI
    Tags: #Russia #Ukraine #Vladimir Putin #World News
    first published: Feb 23, 2022 06:26 am

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.