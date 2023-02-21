English
    Vladimir Putin vows to 'systematically' continue Ukraine offensive

    "I am speaking to you at a difficult and key moment for our country, at a time of profound changes everywhere in the world," Putin told Russia's top officials and political elites.

    AFP
    February 21, 2023 / 02:58 PM IST
    Russian President Vladimir Putin. (File image)

    Russian President Vladimir Putin began his state of the nation address on Tuesday, ahead of the first anniversary of Moscow's offensive in Ukraine.

    Putin vowed to "systematically" press on with Moscow's offensive in Ukraine, as he gave his state of the nation address.

    "Step by step, we will carefully and systematically solve the aims that face us," Putin said ahead of the first anniversary of the military intervention.

    first published: Feb 21, 2023 02:57 pm