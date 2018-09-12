Vladimir Putin urges 'security guarantees' for North Korea in exchange for denuclearisation

"North Korea, in return for its denuclearisation, was after all promised security guarantees. Clearly it is waiting for some sort of signal in response," he told an economic forum in the far eastern city of Vladivostok.
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday said North Korea must be given security guarantees in return for steps towards denuclearisation."North Korea, in return for its denuclearisation, was after all promised security guarantees. Clearly it is waiting for some sort of signal in response," he told an economic forum in the far eastern city of Vladivostok.
First Published on Sep 12, 2018 01:24 pm