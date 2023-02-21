 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

Vladimir Putin to update Russia's elite on Ukraine war in major speech

Reuters
Feb 21, 2023 / 08:06 AM IST

Vladimir Putin will set out his latest thinking in a speech to members of both houses of parliament and to military commanders and soldiers nearly one year after he sent troops into Ukraine, a decision that triggered the biggest confrontation with the West since the depths of the Cold War.

Russian President Vladimir Putin. (File image)

President Vladimir Putin will update Russia's political and military elite on the state of what he calls his "special military operation" in Ukraine on Tuesday with many Russians eager to know what his plans are for the year ahead.

Putin will set out his latest thinking in a speech to members of both houses of parliament and to military commanders and soldiers nearly one year after he sent troops into Ukraine, a decision that triggered the biggest confrontation with the West since the depths of the Cold War.

"At such a crucial and very complicated juncture in our development, our lives, everyone is waiting for a message in the hope of hearing an assessment of what is happening, an assessment of the special military operation," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told state television.

Putin will also give his analysis of the international situation and outline his vision of Russia's development after the West imposed sweeping sanctions on it, the Kremlin said.