    Vladimir Putin tells China's Xi Jinping that Russia is ready to talk with Ukraine, says Kremlin

    Putin told Xi that Russia's military operation in Ukraine was necessary to protect people against "genocide", the Kremlin said, an accusation that the West calls baseless propaganda.

    Reuters
    February 25, 2022 / 08:58 PM IST
    Russian President Vladimir Putin (Image: Reuters)

    Russian President Vladimir Putin (Image: Reuters)


    Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready to send a delegation to Minsk for negotiations with representatives of Ukraine, the Kremlin said on Friday after the Russian leader held a phone call with Chinese President Xi Jinping.


    Putin told Xi that Russia's military operation in Ukraine was necessary to protect people against "genocide", the Kremlin said, an accusation that the West calls baseless propaganda.


    The Kremlin said Xi respected Russia's actions and was ready for close coordination and mutual support at the United Nations, where both are veto-holding permanent members of the Security Council.

    Reuters
    first published: Feb 25, 2022 08:57 pm

