Last Updated : Mar 04, 2019 08:31 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Vladimir Putin signs decree suspending INF nuclear pact: Kremlin

Russia announced last month it was suspending the treaty after the United States said it would withdraw because of violations by Moscow.

President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree suspending Russia's participation in the Cold War-era Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces Treaty with the United States, the Kremlin said on Monday.

Russia announced last month it was suspending the treaty after the United States said it would withdraw because of violations by Moscow. Russia denies flouting the accord and has accused Washington of breaking the accord itself, allegations rejected by the United States.

Putin ordered the treaty be suspended until Washington stops violating the treaty and has told the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to inform signatories to the accord of Russia's move to suspend it, the text of the decree showed.

 
First Published on Mar 4, 2019 08:26 pm

tags #Russia #Vladimir Putin #World News

