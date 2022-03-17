English
    Vladimir Putin should be recognised as war criminal, Ukrainian defence minister tells EU lawmakers

    "I am appealing to all European parliamentary members to recognise that Putin is a war criminal, " Reznikov said via video link. He cited examples such as what he said was a Russian airstrike on a theatre on Wednesday where he said 1,200 women and children were sheltering.

    Reuters
    March 17, 2022 / 02:45 PM IST
    Russian President Vladimir Putin (File image)

    Ukrainian defence minister Oleksii Reznikov told European Union lawmakers on Wednesday that they should recognise Russian President Vladimir Putin as a war criminal after Russia invaded Ukraine.

    U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday called Russian leader Vladimir Putin a war criminal in comments the Kremlin said were "unforgivable".

    Russia has denied targeting civilians and the defence ministry in Moscow said on Wednesday it had not attacked the theatre. The EU has yet to go as far as Biden.

    European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on March 10 said the bombing of a maternity hospital in southern Ukraine may have been a war crime.
    Reuters
    Tags: #EU #Russia #Ukraine #Vladimir Putin #World News
    first published: Mar 17, 2022 02:45 pm
