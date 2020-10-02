172@29@17@144!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|world|vladimir-putin-sends-donald-trump-a-telegram-to-wish-him-speedy-recovery-from-covid-19-5915141.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 02, 2020 02:48 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Vladimir Putin sends Donald Trump a telegram to wish him speedy recovery from COVID-19

"I am certain that your inherent vitality, good spirits and optimism will help you cope with this dangerous virus," Putin's telegram said, according to the Interfax news agency.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday sent his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump a telegram to wish him a swift recovery after he tested positive for COVID-19, Russian news agencies reported, citing the Kremlin.

"I am certain that your inherent vitality, good spirits and optimism will help you cope with this dangerous virus," Putin's telegram said, according to the Interfax news agency.
First Published on Oct 2, 2020 02:43 pm

