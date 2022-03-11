Vladimir Putin sees 'certain positive shifts' in talks with Ukraine
"There are certain positive shifts, negotiators on our side tell me," Vladimir Putin said in a meeting with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko, adding that talks continued "practically on a daily basis".
Reuters
March 11, 2022 / 05:33 PM IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday there had been some progress in Moscow's talks with Ukraine, but provided no details.
"There are certain positive shifts, negotiators on our side tell me," Putin said in a meeting with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko, adding that talks continued "practically on a daily basis".
Follow our LIVE blog on Russia-Ukraine conflict
Putin did not elaborate, but said in the televised remarks that he would go into more detail with Lukashenko.