    Vladimir Putin says volunteers welcome to help fight against Ukrainian forces

    Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu proposed handing over American made anti-tank systems such as Javelin and Stinger to fighters from the rebel regions of Luhansk and Donetsk.

    Reuters
    March 11, 2022 / 02:33 PM IST
    Russian President Vladimir Putin

    Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that he wanted to allow volunteers to fight against Ukrainian forces and approved handing over captured Western missile systems to Russian-backed rebel fighters.

    Putin, speaking at a Russian security council meeting, said he supported such an idea. He also said that those who wanted to volunteer to fight with Russian-backed forces should be allowed to. Shoigu said there were 16,000 volunteers in the Middle East who were ready to come to fight with Russian-backed forces.
    Reuters
    first published: Mar 11, 2022 02:34 pm
