Vladimir Putin says UK must clarify spy poisoning before talking with Moscow

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday said London must clarify its position on the poisoning of a former double agent in the United Kingdom before any discussion with Moscow, agencies said."Sort things out from your side and then we will discuss this with you," the president said in response to a question from a BBC journalist, Interfax news agency reported.