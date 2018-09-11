App
Last Updated : Sep 11, 2018 01:53 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Vladimir Putin says Russia's defence ties with China based on trust

Putin made the comments ahead of talks with his Chinese counterpart which are being held on the sidelines of an economic forum in the city of Vladivostok in Russia's far east.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Russian President Vladimir Putin told Chinese President Xi Jinping that Moscow and Beijing's relations were based on trust in areas ranging from politics to security and defence.

The talks coincide with the start of Russia's biggest war games since the fall of the Soviet Union which China will also take part in.
tags #China #Russia #Vladimir Putin #World News #Xi Jinping

