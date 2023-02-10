English
    Vladimir Putin says Russian economy will grow in 2023 despite sanctions

    Reuters
    February 10, 2023 / 06:27 AM IST
    Russian President Vladimir Putin. (File image)

    President Vladimir Putin said Russia's economy had overcome the worst effects of sanctions and was expected to show modest growth this year, despite what he said were attempts to undermine certain industries.

    "For many of those who tried and are trying to create problems for us, it was a surprise how effectively we are countering the threats in the economy and in certain sectors of production," Putin said in televised remarks with officials.

    "International institutions have to acknowledge that not only has Russia coped with the shocks that were expected ... slight growth is expected in the Russian economy this year."

    Putin did not give a specific forecast for Russia's gross domestic product (GDP) in his remarks.