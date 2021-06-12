MARKET NEWS

Vladimir Putin says relations with US at lowest point in years

"We have a bilateral relationship that has deteriorated to its lowest point in recent years," Putin said, according to an NBC translation of the interview broadcast on Friday.

Reuters
June 12, 2021 / 08:07 AM IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin | Source: AP

Russian President Vladimir Putin, in an interview with NBC News ahead of his meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden next week, said U.S.-Russia relations are at their lowest point in recent years.

