Vladimir Putin says relations with US at lowest point in years
"We have a bilateral relationship that has deteriorated to its lowest point in recent years," Putin said, according to an NBC translation of the interview broadcast on Friday.
Reuters
June 12, 2021 / 08:07 AM IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin | Source: AP
Russian President Vladimir Putin, in an interview with NBC News ahead of his meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden next week, said U.S.-Russia relations are at their lowest point in recent years.
