    UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 6 days 15 sessions. Prices increasing soon Rs.1499/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    Vladimir Putin says ready for Ukraine dialogue if 'all Russian demands' met

    Vladimir Putin "confirmed that Russia is open to dialogue with the Ukrainian side, as well as with everyone who wants peace in Ukraine. But under the condition that all Russian demands are met," the Kremlin said in a statement

    AFP
    March 04, 2022 / 09:50 PM IST
    Russian President Vladimir Putin

    Russian President Vladimir Putin

    Russian President Vladimir Putin told German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in a telephone call that Russia was ready for dialogue over Ukraine if all its demands are met, the Kremlin said Friday.

    Putin "confirmed that Russia is open to dialogue with the Ukrainian side, as well as with everyone who wants peace in Ukraine. But under the condition that all Russian demands are met," the Kremlin said in a statement
    Tags: #Russia #Russia Ukraine Conflict #Russia Ukraine crisis #Ukraine #Vladimir Putin #World News
    first published: Mar 4, 2022 09:48 pm
