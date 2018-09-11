App
Last Updated : Sep 11, 2018 03:59 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Vladimir Putin says normalising ties between US and North Korea is vital for peace

Putin was speaking at a news conference in the port city of Vladivostok after holding talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that it was vital for peace on the Korean Peninsula that the United States and North Korea normalised their troubled relationship.

The White House said on Monday that US President Donald Trump had received a letter from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un asking for a second meeting.
