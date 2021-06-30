MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join the webinar on ‘Rural markets & the role of commodity derivatives in managing price risk’ on July 2, 5pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsWorld

Vladimir Putin says he took Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19

Vladimir Putin, 68, received two vaccine shots against COVID-19 in March and April, the Kremlin has said. Authorities did not publish video footage of him being inoculated.

Reuters
June 30, 2021 / 04:28 PM IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin | Source: AP

Russian President Vladimir Putin | Source: AP

President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday he had received Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 earlier this year after previously declining to disclose which vaccine he had taken.

Follow our LIVE blog for latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

Putin, 68, received two vaccine shots against COVID-19 in March and April, the Kremlin has said. Authorities did not publish video footage of him being inoculated.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.
Reuters
TAGS: #coronavirus #COVID-19 vaccine #Health #Russia #sputnik v #Vladimir Putin #World News
first published: Jun 30, 2021 04:28 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Do education loans from niche NBFCs work better?

Future Wise | Do education loans from niche NBFCs work better?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.