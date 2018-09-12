App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Sep 12, 2018 11:46 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Vladimir Putin says global protectionist trend challenges Asian economies

"Clearly, this is a serious challenge for the whole global economy, especially for the dynamic growth of the Asia-Pacific region," he said.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

The growing global trend towards economic protectionism and barriers to trade is a particular challenge for Asia's economies, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday at a forum attended by the leaders of Japan and China.

"The global economy is more and more often encountering harsh forms of protectionism," Putin said at the Eastern Economic Forum on Russia's Pacific coast. "Fundamental principles of trade, competition and economic benefits are being debased becoming hostage to ideological approaches."

"Clearly, this is a serious challenge for the whole global economy, especially for the dynamic growth of the Asia-Pacific region," he said.
First Published on Sep 12, 2018 11:42 am

tags #Asian economies #Russia #Vladimir Putin #World News

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.