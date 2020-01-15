App
Last Updated : Jan 15, 2020 10:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

Vladimir Putin proposes tax chief Mishustin for prime minister: Agencies

The proposal to appoint 53-year-old Mishustin, a relatively obscure figure who has headed the service since 2010, came after the surprise resignation of Dmitry Medvedev following Putin's proposal of a package of constitutional reforms.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

President Vladimir Putin on January 15 proposed the head of Russia's tax service Mikhail Mishustin for the post of prime minister, news agencies reported.

The proposal to appoint 53-year-old Mishustin, a relatively obscure figure who has headed the service since 2010, came after the surprise resignation of Dmitry Medvedev following Putin's proposal of a package of constitutional reforms.

Mishustin will face a vote of approval in the Russian parliament within one week.

First Published on Jan 15, 2020 10:45 pm

tags #Russia #Vladimir Putin #World News

