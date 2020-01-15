Vladimir Putin proposes tax chief Mishustin for prime minister: Agencies

The proposal to appoint 53-year-old Mishustin, a relatively obscure figure who has headed the service since 2010, came after the surprise resignation of Dmitry Medvedev following Putin's proposal of a package of constitutional reforms.
President Vladimir Putin on January 15 proposed the head of Russia's tax service Mikhail Mishustin for the post of prime minister, news agencies reported.
The proposal to appoint 53-year-old Mishustin, a relatively obscure figure who has headed the service since 2010, came after the surprise resignation of Dmitry Medvedev following Putin's proposal of a package of constitutional reforms.Mishustin will face a vote of approval in the Russian parliament within one week.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 15, 2020 10:45 pm