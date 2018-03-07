App
Mar 07, 2018 06:16 PM IST | Source: PTI

Vladimir Putin praises Donald Trump, says US political system eating itself

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Russia's President Vladimir Putin has praised US President Donald Trump but expressed disappointment with the US political system, saying it is "eating itself up."

Asked if he was disappointed with Trump, Putin told state TV that he had no such feeling, adding he had a very positive impression of Trump, whom he met on the sidelines of international summits last year.

Putin praised Trump as a great communicator who is easy to talk to, a man with whom "you can search for a compromise."

Putin added in today's remarks he was disappointed in the US political system, which he said has "demonstrated its inefficiency and has been eating itself up."

Moscow's hopes for better ties with Washington have been dashed by allegations of collusion between Trump's campaign and Russia.

tags #Current Affairs #Donald Trump #United States #Vladimir Putin #world

