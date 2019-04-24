App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Apr 24, 2019 08:00 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Vladimir Putin-Kim Jong Un summit sends message to US but sanctions relief elusive for North Korea

After his second summit with U.S. President Donald Trump ended without an agreement two months ago, Kim's meeting with Putin serves as a reminder to Washington that he has other options in the region backing his leadership.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is set to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin for the first time this week at a symbolic summit hoping to project himself as a serious world player but likely to come away without a relief from crushing sanctions he seeks.

After his second summit with U.S. President Donald Trump ended without an agreement two months ago, Kim's meeting with Putin serves as a reminder to Washington that he has other options in the region backing his leadership.

But while Kim is likely to seek more assistance from one of his country's two main backers, Russia will be limited in what it can provide and the summit will focus more on demonstrating camaraderie than new investment or aid, analysts said.

"When Kim meets Putin, he is going to ask for economic assistance and unilateral sanctions relaxation. Moscow is unlikely to grant his wishes," said Artyom Lukin, a professor at Far Eastern Federal University in Vladivostok.

related news

That school's campus is seen to be the summit venue, according to South Korean media which reported the presence of Kim's top aides there making preparations for the event.

"Being a veto-holding U.N. Security Council member, Moscow can hardly afford to undermine its authority even for the sake of friendship with Kim," Lukin said.

SANCTIONS RELIEF

While Russia says it fully enforces the sanctions that it voted to impose, it has joined China in calling for loosening punishment for North Korea in recognition of steps taken in limiting its weapons testing.

"Steps by the DPRK towards gradual disarmament should be followed by the easing of sanctions," Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said at a Security Council meeting late last year, using the initials of the North's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

Washington has accused Russia of "cheating" on sanctions and said it has evidence of "consistent and wide-ranging Russian violations".

In February, Reuters reported a Russian tanker violated international trade sanctions by transferring fuel to a North Korean vessel at sea at least four times between October 2017 and May 2018.

One Russian lawmaker told Interfax news agency last week that North Korea had asked Moscow to allow its labourers to continue to work in Russia despite sanctions requiring their expulsion by the end of this year.

"One particularly sore area for Kim is the issue of North Korean labourers working in Russia," said Anthony Rinna, a specialist in Korea-Russia relations at Sino-NK, a website that analyses the region.

"Kim will probably be seeking some wiggle-room from Russia, although Moscow will be hard-pressed to accommodate Kim given its desire to portray a responsible image in the world."

The United States has said it believed Pyongyang was earning more than $500 million a year from nearly 100,000 workers abroad, including 30,000 in Russia.

According to unpublished reports by Moscow to the United Nations Security Council, Russia sent home nearly two-thirds of its North Korean workers during 2018.

The report, reviewed by Reuters, said in 2018 the number of North Koreans with work permits in Russia fell to about 11,500.

LONG TIES

Russia-North Korea relations withered after the Soviet demise, with the loss of support from Moscow often cited as one factor that lead to a 1990s famine that killed hundreds of thousands of North Koreans.

Kim Jong Un's father, Kim Jong Il, worked to renew ties after Putin first became president in 1999. He visited Russia three times before his sudden death in 2011.

Russia could agreed on some limited projects like a vehicle bridge connecting the two countries across the Tumangan River, or provide more humanitarian aid, Lukin said.

Earlier this year, Russia sent more than 2,000 tons of wheat to North Korea through the World Food Programme. Russian lawmakers have suggested Moscow could send as much as 50,000 tons of wheat to North Korea.

According to the United Nations, Russia has continued to sell significant amounts of oil to North Korea, though still officially under sanctions caps.

North Korea's state media said in March officials met in Moscow to sign an agreement "to boost high-level contact and exchange in the political field (and) actively promote cooperation in the fields of economy and humanitarianism."

While Moscow is unlikely to risk its authority at the United Nations by overtly breaching sanctions, Putin could promise not to support any additional sanctions, Lukin said.

"Kim can expect a friendly reception here and probably some chance of getting political and economic support from Putin."
First Published on Apr 24, 2019 07:50 am

tags #World News

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Akshay Kumar interviews PM Narendra Modi in a ...

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's fans convinced she'll give birth to r ...

Arjun Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades pregnant with the coup ...

Shah Rukh Khan reminisces his love for public transport, says he loves ...

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel to Alia Bhatt: You have milked ...

IPL 2019: Shane Watson has a moment with his son and it is winning hea ...

Bharat: Katrina Kaif reveals her character's name, shares her experien ...

IPL 2019 Highlights: Shane Watson stars in CSK’s 6 wicket win over S ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: PM Narendra Modi meets his mom before castin ...

Death Toll Rises to 33 after Floods, Mudslides Hit South Africa's Durb ...

Police Form 3 teams to Nab Ghaziabad Techie Who Killed Wife, Three Kid ...

This Indian YouTuber Travelled to UK to Watch PewDiePie's Deleted Diss ...

Two Held in Delhi for Providing Fake UAE Visas to 17 Fliers

Shah Rukh Khan to Make His Tamil Debut as Villain in Superstar Vijay' ...

Earthquake of 6.5 Magnitude Strikes Philippines, Killing At Least 16

Arjun Rampal Announces Girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades' Pregnancy on ...

IPL 2019, CSK vs SRH Match at Chennai Highlights: As it Happened

From Spotlight to Poll Fight, Actresses Up Their Game for Lok Sabha El ...

India's Chabahar port project in Iran won't be impacted by US sanction ...

Lok Sabha Polls 2019: From slums to A-list actors' bungalows, here's a ...

US Trade Rep, Treasury secretary to hold trade talks next week in Beij ...

The decoupling of trade and growth

Justice S A Bobde to conduct inquiry into allegation of sexual harassm ...

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex, Nifty likely to open in green amid posi ...

10 things you need to know before the opening bell on April 24

Top brokerage calls for April 24: CLSA, Deutsche Bank maintain 'buy' o ...

Asian shares up after Nasdaq, S&P 500 hit record highs

Sri Lanka blasts: Initial probe shows attacks were 'retaliation' for N ...

Lack of coherent strategy and celebrity faces joining BJP, Congress li ...

Lack of jobs in Jharkhand's Giridh leads to proliferation of illegal c ...

Shah Rukh Khan claims he's taking a break to introspect before his nex ...

Sterlite seeks new panel for inspection of copper smelter unit in Tuti ...

Badminton Asia Championships 2019: HS Prannoy, Sai Praneeth miss out a ...

#Identitty: In Indu Harikumar’s illustrations, women own their sexua ...

Threading the needle: How a differently abled Dalit man from Belgaum m ...

OnePlus 7 series to officially launch on 14 May: Here's all you need t ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.